Before Adipurush, Top 10 South Indian historical period dramas to watch

Here is a list of period dramas to watch ahead of the release if Prabhas' Adipurush

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023

Adipurush

Adipurush is an upcoming mythological period drama based on epic Ramayana.

RRR - Netflix

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is an epic saga set in pre-independent India.

Hey Ram - Amazon Prime Video

The film created by Kamal Haasan is set against the backdrop of India’s partition.

Ponniyin Selvan - Amazon Prime Video

Mani Ratnam’s latest film series PS 1 and PS 2 illustrate the history of the Chola dynasty

Acharya - Amazon Prime Video

This historical film is also a socio-political film revolving around a Naxal leader.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy - Amazon Prime Video

This period action movie is based on the life of Independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought against the East India Company.

Rangasthalam - Amazon Prime Video

Ram Charan and Samantha starrer film is about two brothers opposing the village's local government and the corrupt society.

Veerapandiya Kattabomman - Amazon Prime Video

Kattabomman, the king of Panchalankurichi, fights against the East India Company after they asked him to pay taxes.

Madrasapattinam - Amazon Prime Video

This is a historical romantic drama film about wife of English governor falling in love with a villager from Madras.

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea - Amazon Prime Video

This Malayalam period drama is set in the 16th century in Calicut.

Periyar - Eros Now

The film is based on the life of social reformer and rationalist Periyar E. V. Ramasamy.

