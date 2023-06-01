Before Adipurush, Top 10 South Indian historical period dramas to watch

Here is a list of period dramas to watch ahead of the release if Prabhas' AdipurushSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023
Adipurush is an upcoming mythological period drama based on epic Ramayana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli’s RRR is an epic saga set in pre-independent India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film created by Kamal Haasan is set against the backdrop of India’s partition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mani Ratnam’s latest film series PS 1 and PS 2 illustrate the history of the Chola dynastySource: Bollywoodlife.com
This historical film is also a socio-political film revolving around a Naxal leader.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This period action movie is based on the life of Independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought against the East India Company.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan and Samantha starrer film is about two brothers opposing the village's local government and the corrupt society.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kattabomman, the king of Panchalankurichi, fights against the East India Company after they asked him to pay taxes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a historical romantic drama film about wife of English governor falling in love with a villager from Madras.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Malayalam period drama is set in the 16th century in Calicut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is based on the life of social reformer and rationalist Periyar E. V. Ramasamy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
