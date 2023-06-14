Before Adipurush, top films in which Saif Ali Khan aced negative roles

Before Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan portrayed negative roles in these films and impressed fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023
Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Lankesh in Adipurush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is the dreaded villain of the film. But it's not his first time as antagonist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Omkara, Saif Ali Khan was Langa Tyagi - the villain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the historical drama, Saif Ali Khan played Udaybhan Singh Rathore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan played evil Gossain in Laal Kaptaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Ek Hasina Thi, Saif Ali Khan played a negative role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In crime thriller Kurbaan, Saif played the role of a terrorist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not an out-an-out antagonist but Saif's character had negative shades.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Initially, Saif's look from Adipurush received severe backlash.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush will release on June 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
