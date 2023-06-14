Before Adipurush, top films in which Saif Ali Khan aced negative roles

Before Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan portrayed negative roles in these films and impressed fans.

Adipurush

Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Lankesh in Adipurush.

Menancing villain

He is the dreaded villain of the film. But it's not his first time as antagonist.

Omkara

In Omkara, Saif Ali Khan was Langa Tyagi - the villain.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero

In the historical drama, Saif Ali Khan played Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

Laal Kaptaan

Saif Ali Khan played evil Gossain in Laal Kaptaan.

Ek Hasina Thi

In Ek Hasina Thi, Saif Ali Khan played a negative role.

Kurbaan

In crime thriller Kurbaan, Saif played the role of a terrorist.

Kya Kehana

Not an out-an-out antagonist but Saif's character had negative shades.

Adipurush controversy

Initially, Saif's look from Adipurush received severe backlash.

Release date

Adipurush will release on June 16.

