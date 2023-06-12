Before Adipurush watch these dramas on India's rich culture and history on OTT

Before the release of Prabhas' Adipurush check out these historical films.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023

Adipurush

Adipurush will have Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Suny Singh, Saif Ali Khan and more.

Jodhaa Akbar

Jodhaa Akbar on Netflix shows the love story of King Akbar and Princess Jodhaa.

Tanhaji

Tanhaji on Disney+Hotstar shows the life of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare.

Baahubali

Baahubali on Disney+Hotstar is about the journey of two brothers for the throne.

Mughal-E-Azam

Mughal-E-Azam on Jio Cinema shows the love story between Prince Salim and Anarkali.

Asoka

Asoka on Netflix shows the love, war and self-discovery life of Asoka.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mstani on Jio Cinema shows the love life of Maraths Peshwa Bajirao with Mastani.

Padmaavat

Padmaavat on Amazon Prime Video showed the life of Rani Padmavati.

Umrao Jaan

Umrao Jaan on Amazon Prime Video is about the life of a courtesan named Umrao Jaan.

Adipurush story

Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Adipurush release

The movie is set to release on June 16.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is all set to play the role of Mata Sita.

