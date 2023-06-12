Before Adipurush watch these dramas on India's rich culture and history on OTT

Before the release of Prabhas' Adipurush check out these historical films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023
Adipurush will have Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Suny Singh, Saif Ali Khan and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jodhaa Akbar on Netflix shows the love story of King Akbar and Princess Jodhaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tanhaji on Disney+Hotstar shows the life of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali on Disney+Hotstar is about the journey of two brothers for the throne.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mughal-E-Azam on Jio Cinema shows the love story between Prince Salim and Anarkali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asoka on Netflix shows the love, war and self-discovery life of Asoka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajirao Mstani on Jio Cinema shows the love life of Maraths Peshwa Bajirao with Mastani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Padmaavat on Amazon Prime Video showed the life of Rani Padmavati.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Umrao Jaan on Amazon Prime Video is about the life of a courtesan named Umrao Jaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is set to release on June 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon is all set to play the role of Mata Sita.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!