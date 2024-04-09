Before Ajay Devgn's Maidaan a look at his highest box office collections
Nikita Thakkar
| Apr 09, 2024
Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is going to hit the theatres on April 10. It is expected that the film will be a hit.
The biggest hit of Ajay Devgn is Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. It made around Rs 362 crore worldwide according to IMDb.
Drishyam 2 that has got a rating of 8.2 made approximately Rs 343 crore at the box office.
Golmaal Again that was made on a budget of Rs 90 crore made around Rs 310 crore at the box office.
Ajay Devgn excels when it comes to comedy. His Total Dhamaal made around Rs 228 crore.
How can Singham be missing? The second instalment of the franchise made around Rs 220 crore. It is on JioCinema.
His latest release Shaitaan is a massive hit. So far the movie has made around Rs 186.5 crore.
Bol Bachchan that also starred Abhishek Bachchan and others made around Rs 167 crore.
All the instalments of Golmaal have been a hit. The third part made around Rs 165 crore.
Son of Sardaar that released in 2012 made approximately Rs156 crore. Sanjay Dutt played a pivotal role.
Raid was a hit as it made around Rs 154 crore at the box office. The movie is now on Amazon Prime Video.
