Before Akshay Kumar in OMG 2, these top stars played Shiva on big and small screen

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023

Tamil superstar Rajnikanth (Enthiran) portrayed Hindu God Shiva in a brief comedy scene in the 1993 comedy-drama Uzhaippali.

Indian acting legend Kamal Haasan (Hey Ram) depicted Hindu God Shiva in a funny scene in the comedy-drama “Pammal K. Sambandam.

Anil Charanjeett (Sanju) dressed himself up as Hindu God Shiva in the 2014 satirical comedy-drama PK.

Actor Dayashankar Pandey played the role of an imposer wearing the costume of Hindu God Shiva in the 2018 satirical comedy-drama Mohalla Assi.

Mohit Raina played Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev.

Sourabh Jain played the role of Lord Shiva in Mahakaali.

Rohit Bakshi played Lord Shiva in Siya Ke Ram.

Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman saw Amit Mehra playing the role of Lord Shiva.

Santosh Shukla played Lord Shiva in Jai Jai Shiv Shankar.

Yashodhan Rana played Lord Shiva in Om Namah Shivaay.

Lord Shiva is referred to as the most powerful.

Shiva is often referred to as the destroyer.

