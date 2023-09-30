Before Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj, movies based on daredevil missions to watch on OTT

Before Mission Raniganj watch these movies onlineSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023
Akshay Kumar upcoming movie Mission Raniganj based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 is slated to release in theaters on 6th October 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A group of ISRO scientists work hard towards the Mars Orbiter Mission.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A film based on the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abrahm’s film is about India's successful nuclear tests in 1998.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt as an undercover agent is on a mission in Pakistan after marrying a military officer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, where a group of 21 Sikh soldiers fight against a massive Afghan force.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar starrer is a thrilling story about a secret undercover team on a mission to eliminate terrorists.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham starrer is a political spy thriller revolving around covert operations during the Sri Lankan Civil War.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the novel Mumbai Avengers, this movie depicts a mission to avenge the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra starrer involves a covert military intelligence operation with a complex storyline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Depicts the true events of a classified naval mission during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
