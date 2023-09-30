Before Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj, movies based on daredevil missions to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar upcoming movie Mission Raniganj based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 is slated to release in theaters on 6th October 2023.

Mission Mangal - Disney+ Hotstar

A group of ISRO scientists work hard towards the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Uri: The Surgical Strike - Zee 5

A film based on the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran - Zee 5

John Abrahm’s film is about India's successful nuclear tests in 1998.

Raazi - Amazon Prime Video

Alia Bhatt as an undercover agent is on a mission in Pakistan after marrying a military officer.

Kesari - Amazon Prime Video

Akshay Kumar’s film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, where a group of 21 Sikh soldiers fight against a massive Afghan force.

Baby - Disney+ Hotstar

Akshay Kumar starrer is a thrilling story about a secret undercover team on a mission to eliminate terrorists.

Madras Cafe - Netflix

John Abraham starrer is a political spy thriller revolving around covert operations during the Sri Lankan Civil War.

Phantom - Netflix

Based on the novel Mumbai Avengers, this movie depicts a mission to avenge the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Aiyaary - Disney+ Hotstar

Sidharth Malhotra starrer involves a covert military intelligence operation with a complex storyline.

The Ghazi Attack - Amazon Prime Video

Depicts the true events of a classified naval mission during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

