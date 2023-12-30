Before All Of Us Are Dead 2, Top 10 zombie K-dramas on OTT that will send chills down your spine
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023
The second season of zombie K-drama All of us are Dead is on its way. Netflix has renewed the thrilling show for its next season.
The first part about students turning into zombies shocked all. So before the sequel, the first part is a must watch.
Sweet Home on Netflix is also an interesting watch for all zombie lovers. It tells the tale of a few boys who try to survive when people around them turn zombies.
Sweet Home season 2 is also available does making it binge-watch worthy.
Kingdom is about a King facing the unearthly creatures. The show is on Netflix.
Zombie Detective series is available on Viki. It is thrilling, gripping and interesting.
The series Happiness is available on Viki and Netflix. The story has a zombie spin with love being the core of the series.
Train to Busan is on Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the highly rated Korean zombie dramas.
A movie called #Alive is on Netflix. The story is of a man named Joon-woo who locks himself to stay safe from a zombie attack but he soon finds another survivor.
Dark Hole on Viki is about a mysterious fog turning people into zombies. The survival drama is on Viki.
Peninsula is about a team of soldiers who have to get the money from a zombie infected area. The Kdrama is on Viki.
