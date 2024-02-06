Before Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Check out the most expensive celeb shaadis
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani is all set to tie the knot with classical dancer Radhika Merchant on 3rd March.
With the pre-wedding festivities starting from 1st March, several big names have been rumored to perform in the events.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage was a grand one as well costing around 77 crores as per reports.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shaadi had apparently cost more than 100 crores with the engagement ring costing 1 crore.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s wedding included private parties and a 3 crores wedding ring.
The grand wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas was held in Umaid Bhawan which cost 3.2 crores for five days, with a reported 1.5 crores engagement ring.
Tying the knot back in 2012, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were a lavish one too with gold worth more than 4 crores and what else not.
Sonam Kapoor married London-based businessman Anand Ahuja and the wedding lehenga only cost about 1 crore.
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal tied the knot at Six Senses Fort, Barwara, with exclusive suites costing 5-7 lakhs per night, totaling 4.7 crores.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding was held in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, and unofficial reports suggest a cost in the 6 crores.
