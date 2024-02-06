Before Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Check out the most expensive celeb shaadis

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani is all set to tie the knot with classical dancer Radhika Merchant on 3rd March.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With the pre-wedding festivities starting from 1st March, several big names have been rumored to perform in the events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage was a grand one as well costing around 77 crores as per reports.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shaadi had apparently cost more than 100 crores with the engagement ring costing 1 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s wedding included private parties and a 3 crores wedding ring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The grand wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas was held in Umaid Bhawan which cost 3.2 crores for five days, with a reported 1.5 crores engagement ring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tying the knot back in 2012, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were a lavish one too with gold worth more than 4 crores and what else not.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor married London-based businessman Anand Ahuja and the wedding lehenga only cost about 1 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal tied the knot at Six Senses Fort, Barwara, with exclusive suites costing 5-7 lakhs per night, totaling 4.7 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding was held in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, and unofficial reports suggest a cost in the 6 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood actors that you didn’t know were related

 

 Find Out More