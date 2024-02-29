Before Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding, here's how much Ambanis spent on performance by international artists
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
The list includes Disney CEO Bob Iger, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and other billionaire tech founders.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beyonce doesn't need an introduction, which is precisely why the Ambanis flew her to Udaipur in 2018 for Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani's sangeet ceremony.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beyonce allegedly charged almost $4 million (Rs 33 Crore) for the same, according to a report.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chris Martin of Coldplay wowed the guests at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding celebration in St. Moritz, Switzerland, by performing the band's best hits.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Although Chris Martin's exact fee for this performance is unknown, his standard booking fee for private events is $9,999, or roughly Rs 8 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's Mangal Parv ceremony in 2019, Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 allegedly charged between Rs 8 and Rs 12 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the engagement ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Lake Como, Italy—where he had once tied the knot with his wife—John Legend gave a heartfelt performance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For a private performance at a wedding, he usually charges roughly $1 million (Rs 8 crore), excluding travel and production expenses.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 popular International films dubbed in Hindi on Netflix
Find Out More