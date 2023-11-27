Before Anil Kapoor in Animal, Top 7 actors who impressed in dad roles
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much awaited movie, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and others.
We'll see a movie revolving around the relationship of a dad and son which will be played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively.
The movie is set to release on 1st December as per the trailer of the movie.
Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster release, Jawan saw SRK play a double role of both dad and son in the movie and was highly appreciated for both.
Sunny Deol took the role of Tara Singh again after years for his movie Gadar 2 which was a blockbuster hit as well.
The role of Rajit Kapoor as Hidayat Khan in Raazi was commendable as well as he defied stereotypes, and empowered her daughter to become a spy.
Amitabh Bachchan gave a stand out performance in Baghban which received love from all around the world.
Rishi Kapoor played the role of a loving father in Do Dooni Chaar. It was a very touching movie overall which won the hearts of many.
Aamir Khan’s portrayal of Mahavir Singh Phogat was quite remarkable, he showed unshakable faith in his daughters and led them to victory.
We also see Pankaj Tripathi in uplifting dad roles in movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Bareilly Ki Barfi.
