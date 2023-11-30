Before Animal, 10 Indian movies that highlighted sexual violence
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movie Animal holds scenes of sexual and domestic violence.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has received an A certificate from CBFC because of the same. Here's a list of other films that highlighted sexual violence.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam's Kaabil revolves around rape. After the wife commits suicide, husband seeks revenge. The movie is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guilty on Netflix is about a girl who tries to find the truth after her boyfriend is accused of sexual assault by a less popular girl in college.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Provoked is said to be a true story of a woman named Kiranjit Ahluwalia who is physically and mentally assaulted by her husband. It is on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Thursday on Disney+Hotstar is about a woman seeking death penalty for rapists. She holds children hostages for her voice to be heard.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
7 Khoon Maaf on Netflix starring Priyanka Chopra is about a woman who suffers due to abusive marriage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zakhmi Aurat is about an inspector named Kiran Dutt who is brutally gang raped. She then seeks revenge.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akaash Vaani on Amazon Prime Video is story about marital rape and abuse. There are some disturbing scenes in the film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lipstick Under My Burkha helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava opened debate on consensual sex, marital rape and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Insaf Ka Tarazu remained a lot in the news because of the graphic demonstration of rape scene. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parched touches upon the topic of marital rape, child marriage and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Jawan, Gadar 2 and other Top 10 most popular Indian theatrical releases of 2023
Find Out More