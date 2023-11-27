Before Animal, A-rated movies that were massive hits on Box Office

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023

A-Rated movies are always a risky venture as they can go both ways.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal will be hitting the screens on 1st December and the movie is already performing well with its advance bookings.

As the release of Animal caves in, we take a look at all the A-rated movies which have been released and have defied the expectations with their performance.

OMG 2, the most recent A-rated release, was not only a hit on the big screen but was also able to send the desired message to society. Watch on Netflix.

The Kashmir Files portrays the 1990 genocide of Kashmiri Pundits and the events further. The movie is available on Zee5.

The Kerala Story is the story of 3 young girls who were persuaded into joining Islam and further working for ISIS. The movie is not available on any OTT platforms.

Udta Punjab shows the concerning story of drug abuse in Punjab and how the youth of the state gave into it as well. Watch on Prime Video.

Another Shahid Kapoor starrer that is on the list is Kabir Singh where he plays the role of a surgeon who gets heartbroken after her lover gets married. Stream on Netflix.

The Dirty Picture was quite a controversial title particularly due to the portrayal of women in the movie. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Delhi Belly was also an A-rated movie which follows the story of 3 strugglers who get on the radar of a gangster. Watch on Netflix.

