Before Animal, Anil Kapoor's superlative performances to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023

Anil Kapoor will be seen portraying a stern father to Ranbir Kapoor in Animal slated to release on 1st December.

Lamhe - Anil Kapoor's nuanced performance in a complex love story. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Anil Kapoor’s performance in The Night Manager gained critical acclaim. Watch the web series on Disney+ Hotstar.

Anil Kapoor plays a witty inspector in Malang streaming on Netflix.

1942: A Love Story - His nuanced performance in this romantic drama is commendable. Available on Prime Video.

Dil Dhadakne Do - His portrayal of a stern yet loving father was well-received. Watch on Netflix

Mr. India - Anil Kapoor's iconic portrayal of the invisible superhero remains a classic. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Ram Lakhan - His performance as Lakhan is remembered for its energy and charisma. Available on Prime Video.

Nayak: The Real Hero - Anil Kapoor played a common man who becomes a Chief Minister for a day in this political drama. Available on Prime Video.

In Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Anil Kapoor’s role as a father was well received. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Virasat - An intense drama showcasing Kapoor's acting prowess. Available on Zee5.

Tezaab - His role as Munna received critical acclaim. Available on Prime Video.

