Before Animal, Ganapath, Top 10 action thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of all-time best action thrillers in Hindi to watch online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Animal

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor is a gangster drama packed with action and gore. The film is set to release on 1st December.

Ganapath

Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath is an action-packed dystopian film releasing on 20th October.

Action thrillers on OTT

Ahead of both upcoming movies watch these all-time best action movies on OTT platforms.

Gadar 2 - Zee 5

A love story set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, filled with intense action sequences.

Pathaan - Amazon Prime Video

Pathaan is a high-octane action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent.

War - Amazon Prime Video

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, this film is packed with breathtaking action sequences.

Singham - Amazon Prime Video

A Rohit Shetty film featuring Ajay Devgn as a fearless and upright police officer.

Dhoom 2 - Amazon Prime Video

Known for its high-octane action sequences and Hrithik Roshan's charismatic performance as the antagonist.

Ek Tha Tiger - Amazon Prime Video

A spy thriller featuring Salman Khan as a RAW agent.

Dabangg - Disney+ Hotstar

Salman Khan's portrayal of Chulbul Pandey, a fearless cop with his own style, became iconic.

Don - Netflix

A modern remake of the classic, featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the suave and cunning criminal.

Baby - Disney+ Hotstar

A gripping espionage thriller with Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Uri: The Surgical Strike - Zee 5

A patriotic action thriller based on real events that received critical acclaim.

