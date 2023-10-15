Before Animal, Ganapath, Top 10 action thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of all-time best action thrillers in Hindi to watch onlineSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023
Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor is a gangster drama packed with action and gore. The film is set to release on 1st December.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath is an action-packed dystopian film releasing on 20th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahead of both upcoming movies watch these all-time best action movies on OTT platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A love story set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, filled with intense action sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan is a high-octane action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, this film is packed with breathtaking action sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Rohit Shetty film featuring Ajay Devgn as a fearless and upright police officer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for its high-octane action sequences and Hrithik Roshan's charismatic performance as the antagonist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A spy thriller featuring Salman Khan as a RAW agent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's portrayal of Chulbul Pandey, a fearless cop with his own style, became iconic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A modern remake of the classic, featuring Shah Rukh Khan as the suave and cunning criminal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A gripping espionage thriller with Akshay Kumar in the lead role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A patriotic action thriller based on real events that received critical acclaim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!