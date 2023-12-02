Before Animal, Ghajini and more movies that depicted extreme violence now on OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Dec 02, 2023
Animal movie starring Ranbir Kapoor is very violent. Fans are shocked with the violence shown in the movie.
Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is known for films like Kabir Singh, Arjun Reddy, both dark and violent.
Animal is not the only movie with extreme gore and violence. Let's have a look at other movies with lots of violence.
Ghajini starring Aamir Khan is on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.
Sanjay Dutt's Zinda can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Tokyo Gore Police is a Japanese movie which can be watched on Dailymotion.
Nicholas Cage's Mandy is very violent. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
The Night Comes for Us will leave you spooked. Catch up on it on Netflix.
Battle Royale is about students fighting for meagre amenities. It can be watched on Apple TV+.
Kill Bill Vol 1 is one of the iconic movies with an ensemble cast. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video.
John Abraham aces in action. Check out his Shootout at Wadala inspired by real events on SonyLiv.
Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath is gore and violent and how! You can watch it on Netflix.
Raman Raghav 2.0 starring Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is full of thrilling action sequences. Watch it on ZEE5.
