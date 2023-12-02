Before Animal, Ghajini and more movies that depicted extreme violence now on OTT

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2023

Animal movie starring Ranbir Kapoor is very violent. Fans are shocked with the violence shown in the movie.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is known for films like Kabir Singh, Arjun Reddy, both dark and violent. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal is not the only movie with extreme gore and violence. Let's have a look at other movies with lots of violence. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghajini starring Aamir Khan is on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt's Zinda can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tokyo Gore Police is a Japanese movie which can be watched on Dailymotion. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nicholas Cage's Mandy is very violent. It is available on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Night Comes for Us will leave you spooked. Catch up on it on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Battle Royale is about students fighting for meagre amenities. It can be watched on Apple TV+.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kill Bill Vol 1 is one of the iconic movies with an ensemble cast. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham aces in action. Check out his Shootout at Wadala inspired by real events on SonyLiv. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath is gore and violent and how! You can watch it on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raman Raghav 2.0 starring Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is full of thrilling action sequences. Watch it on ZEE5. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal vs Sam Bahadur box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor new movie makes 10 times of Vicky Kaushal starrer

 

 Find Out More