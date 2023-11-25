Before Animal hits screens, check the box office collection of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh have already set high standards for his upcoming movie Animal.
Animal will be hitting the big screen on 1st December featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.
Arjun Reddy first day collections were 13.7 crores.
The movie made 19 crores on the first weekend.
By the end of the first week the film was able to gross 34.3 crores.
The movie made a total of 51 crores worldwide.
Meanwhile, Kabir Singh which was adapted from Arjun Reddy made a total of 20 crores on the first day only.
As the weekend came to an end the movie made 70 crores.
The first week collections ended at 134 crores which was one of the highest for any Shahid Kapoor movie.
The Worldwide collections for the movie ended up at 379.02 crores. It was a huge blockbuster for the team behind the movie.
For Animal, trade buzz is positive and it is touted to break the day 1 records of Gadar 2.
While Sunny Deol starrer opened at 40crore plus, Animal is looking at a 50 crore opening.
