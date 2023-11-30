Before Animal in theaters, watch these crime thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor is an upcoming crime thriller movie set to release on 1st December 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaane Jaan (Netflix) - A single mother unknowingly gets embroiled in a crime and a relentless cop takes up the case.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gumraah (Netflix) - Police are baffled solving a crime case when they find suspect’s look alike.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chup: Revenge of the Artist (Zee5) - Police investigate multiple murders of film critics.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam (Prime Video) - A gripping thriller involving a family's struggle to protect themselves from a crime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Andhadhun (Netflix) - A visually engaging thriller centered around a blind pianist and a mysterious murder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (Netflix) - A psychological crime thriller revolving around a mysterious death.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badlapur (JioCinema) - A revenge drama with intense performances and an engaging storyline.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raman Raghav 2.0 (Zee5) - A dark and disturbing portrayal of a psychopathic killer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mardaani (Prime Video) - A crime thriller focusing on a female cop's pursuit of a child trafficker.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
No One Killed Jessica (Netflix) - Based on a real-life incident, it revolves around the murder of Jessica Lal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 action movies of the 90s starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and more to watch on OTT
Find Out More