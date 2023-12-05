Before Animal on Netflix, here is a look at 10 Best Asian films on father-son relationships on OTT

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023

Animal which will come on OTT is being loved for the father, son relationship

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

City Of Father is a Korean film set in Busan available on Binged

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chongqing Blues is a Chinese film on Xappie about a father who is a journey of discovery

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Countdown on Prime Video is a Korean film about a father and son set in the underbelly

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Son is Prime Video is a Korean movie about a father who faces his son after jail time

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Like Father, Like Son is a Japanese drama available on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Ark In The Mirage is a poignant Japanese film on Xappie

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Out To Sea is available on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Woman On Fire Looks For Water is a Malaysian and South Korean film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Dad Is A Heel Wrestler is a Japanese film on Disney+Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Do you know the cost of each dress these Bollywood divas have?

 

 Find Out More