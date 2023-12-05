Before Animal on Netflix, here is a look at 10 Best Asian films on father-son relationships on OTT
Urmimala Banerjee
Dec 05, 2023
Animal which will come on OTT is being loved for the father, son relationship
City Of Father is a Korean film set in Busan available on Binged
Chongqing Blues is a Chinese film on Xappie about a father who is a journey of discovery
Countdown on Prime Video is a Korean film about a father and son set in the underbelly
My Son is Prime Video is a Korean movie about a father who faces his son after jail time
Like Father, Like Son is a Japanese drama available on Netflix
The Ark In The Mirage is a poignant Japanese film on Xappie
Out To Sea is available on Prime Video.
Woman On Fire Looks For Water is a Malaysian and South Korean film
My Dad Is A Heel Wrestler is a Japanese film on Disney+Hotstar
