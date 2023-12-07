Before Animal on OTT, Top 10 action-thrillers of 2023 to watch on Netflix and more before the year ends
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan is on Netflix. Vikram Rathore and his son Azad will leave you thoroughly entertained with high-octane action.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan is on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and more and is one of the top entertaining films of the year.
Rajinikanth's movie Jailer is on Amazon Prime Video. Thalaivaa's swag will leave you mind blown.
Shahid Kapoor's action thriller Bloody Daddy received rave reviews from all corners. The movie on JioCinema will give you the thrills.
Thalapathy Vijay's movie Leo is on Netflix. The movie is among the highest grossing South Indian films and fans loved all the thrilling action scenes in the film.
Ajay Devgn's Bholaa may not have done well at the box office but it makes for an entertaining watch for all those who love action thrillers. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam action thriller King of Kotha is on Disney+Hotstar. The movie received a lot of appreciation and is a must watch.
Tiger Nageswara Rao is on Amazon Prime Video. The film about thrilling heists is based in 1970s.
Kannur Squad is on Dinsey+Hotstar. Starring Mammootty as a police officer, the film is about a daredevil team of cops that nabs a gang of criminals.
Virupaksha is a horror thriller with a bit of action. The movie is on Netflix.
Now fans are waiting for Animal. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor's movie will release on Netflix.
It is being rumoured that Animal will release in January 2024 during Sankranti on Netflix.
