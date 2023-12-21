Before Animal Park, Top 10 Bollywood films that played on the Hindu-Muslim angle
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
Sandeep Reddy Vanga has confirmed the sequel of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. It is titled as Animal Park.
In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Sandeep revealed why he made Bobby Deol's character Muslim.
Sandeep stated that it was only to make the drama bigger. He said one can have multiple wives in Islam, and there can be multiple cousins.
He also clarified that his intention wasn't to show Muslims in bad light. He also spoke about people adapting different faiths during low points in life.
Before Animal, we have seen films like Kedarnath working on Hindu-Muslin angle. Sushant Singh Rajput played Mansoon Khan while Sara Ali Khan played Mandakini.
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was about Tara Singh saving Sakina and marrying her during India-Pakistan partition.
Kai Po Che is about three friends who witness major changes due to communal riots. It has a backdrop of Gujarat riots.
Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's Veer Zaara is a love story that goes across the border. Veer Pratap Singh falls in love with Zaara who lives in Pakistan.
Bombay is about a Hindu man and a Muslim girl eloping only to get stuck in communal riots.
Raanjhanaa starring Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor is about a Hindu boy falling in love with a Muslim girl. Twist comes in when the girl falls for someone else.
Ishaqzaade is about Parma Chauhan and Zoya Qureshi played by Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. They belong to rival political parties but love is love.
Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor's Delhi 6 is about an NRI getting stuck in between temple, mosque dispute.
Ajay Devgn's movie Zakhm is about a son whose mother is a Muslim and father a Hindu.
Jodhaa Akbar is about the Rajput princess and the Mughal Emperor who find mutual admiration and love for each other.
