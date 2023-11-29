Before Animal, Ranbir Kapoor's films exploring complex father-son dynamics
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor plays the son of Anil Kapoor in the upcoming new movie Animal.
The film revolves around a father-son complex relationship.
RK has previously played roles that also served daddy issues.
In Wake Up Sid, Ranbir plays a young man grappling with his father's expectations.
In Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ranbir's character isn't portrayed as having a close bond with his father.
Sanju delves into the complex relationship between Ranbir's character as Sanjay Dutt and his father, Sunil Dutt, capturing various emotional dimensions.
Tamasha explores Ranbir's character’s inner conflict and the influence of his father's expectations on his life choices.
Rockstar portrays a strained relationship between Ranbir's character and his father, highlighting conflicting ambitions.
Jagga Jassos follows the protagonist, a detective, on a quest to reconnect with his estranged father.
Barfi touches on paternal relationships and responsibilities.
In Shamshera, Ranbir depicts a bandit striving to uphold the reputation of his renowned father.
