Before Animal, Rashmika Mandanna's Top performances to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before the film releases on 1st December here are Mandanna’s top performances to watch on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika’s blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna plays a journalist in Sita Ramam which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She played a blind role in Mission Majnu which is available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her debut film Kirik Party is available on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her first collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika’s film Bheeshma is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika’s film Dear Comrade with Vijay Deverakonda is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mandanna’s performance was lauded in Chalo. Watch on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IFFI 2023: Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Sara Ali Khan and more celebs attend the festival; Michael Douglas to be honoured

 

 Find Out More