Before Animal, Rashmika Mandanna's Top performances to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.
Before the film releases on 1st December here are Mandanna’s top performances to watch on OTT.
Rashmika’s blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Rashmika Mandanna plays a journalist in Sita Ramam which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
She played a blind role in Mission Majnu which is available on Netflix.
Her debut film Kirik Party is available on JioCinema.
Her first collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.
Rashmika’s film Bheeshma is streaming on Netflix.
Rashmika’s film Dear Comrade with Vijay Deverakonda is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Mandanna’s performance was lauded in Chalo. Watch on JioCinema.
