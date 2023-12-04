Before Animal, these movies were called out for misogyny and sexism
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Animal is tagged as misogynist however this is not the first film. Here are other misogynist and sexist movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Singh highlighted toxic masculinity, glamorizing possessiveness, and controlling behavior towards women.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge despite being a classic, was criticized for romanticizing stalking behavior.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pyaar Ka Punchnama portrayed women negatively, depicting them as manipulative and untrustworthy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dabangg showed male dominance and objectification of women.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badrinath Ki Dulhania criticized for reinforcing regressive gender stereotypes and patriarchy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sultan received flak for objectifying women and reinforcing gender stereotypes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raanjhanaa faced backlash for glorifying stalking and perpetuating toxic masculinity in the name of love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ki & Ka though attempting gender role reversal, faced criticism for reinforcing stereotypes about working women.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mastizaade was criticized for its crude humor and objectification of women's bodies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kya Kool Hai Hum & Great Grand Masti, both films were called out for crass jokes, objectification, and regressive portrayal of women.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most unique Telugu movies of 2023 that are a must-watch for every fan
Find Out More