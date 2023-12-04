Before Animal, these movies were called out for misogyny and sexism

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Animal is tagged as misogynist however this is not the first film. Here are other misogynist and sexist movies.

Kabir Singh highlighted toxic masculinity, glamorizing possessiveness, and controlling behavior towards women.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge despite being a classic, was criticized for romanticizing stalking behavior.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama portrayed women negatively, depicting them as manipulative and untrustworthy.

Dabangg showed male dominance and objectification of women.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania criticized for reinforcing regressive gender stereotypes and patriarchy.

Sultan received flak for objectifying women and reinforcing gender stereotypes.

Raanjhanaa faced backlash for glorifying stalking and perpetuating toxic masculinity in the name of love.

Ki & Ka though attempting gender role reversal, faced criticism for reinforcing stereotypes about working women.

Mastizaade was criticized for its crude humor and objectification of women's bodies.

Kya Kool Hai Hum & Great Grand Masti, both films were called out for crass jokes, objectification, and regressive portrayal of women.

