Before Animal, Top 10 films about family and parents to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023
Animal is centered around a son's unconditional love for his father.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on Netflix emphasizes family values and reconciliation, especially between a father and son.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Dhadakne Do on Netflix is a tale of a wealthy family's intricacies during a cruise.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baghban on Disney+ Hotstar is a story of parents' sacrifice and love in old age.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Piku on Apple TV is a heartwarming story of a father-daughter relationship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on Prime Video is a classic love story entwined with family traditions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taare Zameen Par on Netflix focuses on a child's relationship with his parents amidst learning difficulties.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
English Vinglish on Prime Video portrays a mother's journey of self-discovery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapoor & Sons on Netflix is about a dysfunctional family's journey towards healing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We Are Family on Netflix is a drama about a blended family coping with challenges.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 steamiest, boldest web series to watch on Ullu App
Find Out More