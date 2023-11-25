Before Animal, Top 10 films about family and parents to watch on Netflix and more OTT

Animal is centered around a son's unconditional love for his father.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on Netflix emphasizes family values and reconciliation, especially between a father and son.

Dil Dhadakne Do on Netflix is a tale of a wealthy family's intricacies during a cruise.

Baghban on Disney+ Hotstar is a story of parents' sacrifice and love in old age.

Piku on Apple TV is a heartwarming story of a father-daughter relationship.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on Prime Video is a classic love story entwined with family traditions.

Taare Zameen Par on Netflix focuses on a child's relationship with his parents amidst learning difficulties.

English Vinglish on Prime Video portrays a mother's journey of self-discovery.

Kapoor & Sons on Netflix is about a dysfunctional family's journey towards healing.

We Are Family on Netflix is a drama about a blended family coping with challenges.

