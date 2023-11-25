Before Animal Top 10 gangster dramas high on blood and gore to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023

Animal is an upcoming gangster film starring Ranbir Kapoor as a wild, intense, and baddy character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As you await for Animal here are some gangster dramas to watch online.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangs of Wasseypur on Netflix highlights the gang lords of Dhanbad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor is an action-packed criminal drama on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agneepath is full fledge action drama with bloodshed streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shootout at Lokhandwala on Disney+ Hotstar is based on a real-life gun battle between gangsters and police.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mumbai Saga on Prime Video chronicles the transformation of Bombay into Mumbai and the impact on gangsters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF on Prime Video is a tale of a young man's journey in the gold mines of Kolar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Satya on Prime Video is an exploration of Mumbai's underworld and its dynamics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha on Disney+ Hotstar is a cat-and-mouse game between a cop and a gangster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jigarthanda on Prime Video showcases the making of a gangster in the Tamil film industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Company on Zee5 follows the rise and fall of an underworld organization.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kantara, Tumbbad and other movies based on Indian folklore to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More