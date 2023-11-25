Before Animal Top 10 gangster dramas high on blood and gore to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023
Animal is an upcoming gangster film starring Ranbir Kapoor as a wild, intense, and baddy character.
As you await for Animal here are some gangster dramas to watch online.
Gangs of Wasseypur on Netflix highlights the gang lords of Dhanbad.
Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor is an action-packed criminal drama on JioCinema.
Agneepath is full fledge action drama with bloodshed streaming on Netflix.
Shootout at Lokhandwala on Disney+ Hotstar is based on a real-life gun battle between gangsters and police.
Mumbai Saga on Prime Video chronicles the transformation of Bombay into Mumbai and the impact on gangsters.
KGF on Prime Video is a tale of a young man's journey in the gold mines of Kolar.
Satya on Prime Video is an exploration of Mumbai's underworld and its dynamics.
Vikram Vedha on Disney+ Hotstar is a cat-and-mouse game between a cop and a gangster.
Jigarthanda on Prime Video showcases the making of a gangster in the Tamil film industry.
Company on Zee5 follows the rise and fall of an underworld organization.
