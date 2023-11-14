Before Animal, top 10 Hindi movies on OTT that hold high level of action and romance combo
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan on Netflix is high on action and action. His chemistry with Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone was much loved.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai had romance and action in perfect quantity. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra had everything - romance, action, thrill, fantasy, adventure! It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Shershaah is about Captain Vikram Batra and Kargil war. But the romance between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is the USP. It is in Amazon Prime Video.
Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh is an action thriller with a good dose of romance. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Dilwale on Netflix is an romantic action comedy. It stars none other than Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha saw romance between Tara Singh and Sakina. And of course, great action sequences. It is on Zee5.
Ghajini on Zee5 has Aamir Khan seeking revenge from those who killed his love.
Gunday on Amazon Prime Video starring Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is a love triangle of sorts.
Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Divya Bharti starrer Deewana on Disney+Hotstar has a heavy dose of action and romance. It is about a woman whose husband returns from dead.
Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta's film Soldier also falls under romance/action category. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Bajirao Mastani is a period-drama narrating the story of Peshwa Bajirao, Kashibai and Mastani. The film holds many battle scenes too. It is on JioCinema.
