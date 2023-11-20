Before Animal, Top 10 movies about father-son theme that rocked the box office
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
Animal is a gangster movie but showcases a father and son bond between Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.
Jawan had father-and-son dynamics SRK playing the dual role. The film minted RS 640 crores at the box office.
Gadar 2 which collected Rs 525 crores has a huge father and son angle.
OMG 2 is a heartwarming story where a father leads a court case for his son. The movie earned Rs 150 crore.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani shows a troubled father and son relationship. The film earned Rs 153.50 crore.
Satyaprem Ki Katha shows a loved relationship between Kartik Aaryan and Gajraj Rao. The film made Rs 80.35 crore.
Shehzada revolves around the father and son theme. Kartik Aaryan's film earned Rs 47.43 crore worldwide.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham emphasizes the bond between a father and his sons. The film collected Rs 136 crore at the box office.
Dil Dhadakne Do highlights the father-son relationship within a wealthy family. The film collected Rs 144 crore.
102 Not Out shows the relationship between a happy-go-lucky father and his 75-year-old son. The film made a business of Rs 52 crore.
Paa has Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan playing their real-life roles but opposite. The film earned Rs 45.15 crore worldwide.
