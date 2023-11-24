Before Animal, Top 10 thrilling action movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more Video

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor is an upcoming gangster thriller movie with high-octane action moves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor is an action thriller film streaming on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram on Disney+ Hotstar is a high-octane action movie led by Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

An Action Hero is a gripping action thriller starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha on JioCinema is a cat-and-mouse chase between a cop and a ruthless gangster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bholaa on Amazon Prime Video is about a prisoner who sets out to meet his daughter but falls prey to a drug racket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naam Shabana on Netflix revolves around a fiery young woman who serves the nation as a spy agent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badlapur on JioCinema stars Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Batla House on Amazon Prime Video is based on the real encounter of terrorists in Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khuda Haafiz starring Vidyut Jammwal is an action thriller movie streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving and more Top 10 horror slasher movies to stream on OTT

 

 Find Out More