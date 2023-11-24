Before Animal, Top 10 thrilling action movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more Video
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 24, 2023
Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor is an upcoming gangster thriller movie with high-octane action moves.
Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor is an action thriller film streaming on JioCinema.
Vikram on Disney+ Hotstar is a high-octane action movie led by Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi.
An Action Hero is a gripping action thriller starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat. Watch on Netflix.
Vikram Vedha on JioCinema is a cat-and-mouse chase between a cop and a ruthless gangster.
Bholaa on Amazon Prime Video is about a prisoner who sets out to meet his daughter but falls prey to a drug racket.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Naam Shabana on Netflix revolves around a fiery young woman who serves the nation as a spy agent.
Badlapur on JioCinema stars Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Batla House on Amazon Prime Video is based on the real encounter of terrorists in Delhi.
Khuda Haafiz starring Vidyut Jammwal is an action thriller movie streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
