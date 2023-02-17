Before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Top 10 Marvel films to watch online on OTT

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will be streamed on OTT platform. Ahead of the same watch these Marvel movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2023
Watch this movie for Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark. This was the first movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is availaible on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch the battle between Thor and Loki through the eyes of Chris Hemsworth on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow and Hawkeye protect the Earth. Scarlet Witch, Vision, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Bucky Barnes also keep us glued on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie shows Chris Evans battling all problems as you get transported to the scenario of World War 2. View it on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This visually attractive series has left us speechless on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Benedict Cumberbatch gives a marvellous performance as he discovers kingdom of magic. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you are a fan of Deadpool both the movies will make you laugh. View it on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Chadwick Boseman's superhro drama with epic scenes on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is the first Marvel movie around a female superhero. Watch the same on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Tom Holland, Micheal Keaton, Robert Downey Jr's Spider Man which is for all on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
