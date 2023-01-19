Before Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding, check Top 10 love stories of actresses and cricketers

There have been many Bollywood actresses who have fallen in love with cricketers. Before Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul gets married; here's looking at some of the phenomenal love stories.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2023

Sharmila Tagore-Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Their love story started back in 1965 when they had first met. The cricketer was the Nawab of Pataudi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra

The actress fell in love with the cricketer post seeing his dedication to cricket. The pair got married post dating for a few years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

The pair who is known to shell out couple goals got married in Italy. They were dating for many years before getting married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hazel Keech-Yuvraj Singh

When it did not work out with Deepika Padukone, Kim Sharma Yuvraj proposed to Hazel during their vacation in Bali and later got married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

Reportedly they were made to meet by one of their common friends and then love struck between them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neena Gupta- Sir Vivian Richards

Sir Vivian Richards had an extramarital affair with the actress and also had a daughter named Masaba Gupta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan

The actress is married to the cricketer. They had kept their relationship private and only revealed after they got engaged.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reena Roy-Mohsin Khan

The actress was married to the Pakistani cricketer. She also quit her career but as her marriage ended she came back to acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saurav Ganguly-Nagma

Reportedly Saurav was in an extramarital affair with Nagma. They had reportedly dated for a few years before calling it quits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amrita Arora-Usman Afzal

The actress was in love with an English cricketer named Usman with whom reportedly she dated for 4 years before calling it quit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

