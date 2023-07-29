Before Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 Bollywood actors who turned female in movies

Here is a list of Bollywood actors who played female roles in movies and left a mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023
Ayushmaan Khurrana left everyone spellbound with his character Pooja in Dream Girl.
The actor is all set to reprise his role in Dream Girl 2 set to release on 25th August 2023.
Ritesh Deshmukh played a memorable character in Apna Sapna Money Money.
Shreyas Talpade pulled off a female role quite well in Paying Guest.
Govinda has several times played women and the most famous one is Aunty No. 1.
Who can forget Kamal Haasan from Chachi 420?
Saif Ali Khan didn't disappoint as a woman in Humshakals.
Shah Rukh Khan also tried playing a female role in Duplicate.
Akshay Kumar too dressed up as a woman in Laxmii.
Aamir Khan is featured as a woman in a song from the movie Baazi.
Salman Khan too wore female outfits in Jaan-E-Man.
Rishi Kapoor too played a woman in Rafoo Chakar.
