Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, THESE Bollywood movies released on Eid and won hearts
Shivani Pawaskar
| Apr 05, 2024
Bajarangi Bhaijaan released on Eid. The movie made Rs 320.34 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 922.17 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.
Kick starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez made Rs 378 crore worldwide.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express made Rs 422 crore worldwide.
Ek Tha Tiger starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif minted Rs 320 crore worldwide.
Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bodyguard was also released on Eid. It collected Rs 230 crore worldwide back then.
Dabangg featuring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha made Rs 215 crores worldwide.
Wanted, a remake starting Salman alongside Ayesha Taki made a business of Rs 93.23 crores.
Kidnap movie of Imran Khan and Minissha Lamba also had an Eid release. It earned Rs 35.6 crores.
Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja starrer Bhool Bhulaiyya made a box office collection of Rs 82.84 crores.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan by Ali Abbas Zafar has lots of money riding on it. The buzz of the movie is also high.
Producer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Vashi Bhagnani told Jackky Bhagnani that the film will make a business of Rs 1100 crore.
Maidaan team has been low on promotions. Ajay's sports drama is facing BMCM at the box office on Eid.
Priyamani plays Ajay's wife in this biographical drama film.
