Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, check out the Eid box office collections
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2024
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is this year's big Eid release. It will hit the theatres on April 10.
It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan. Before these two, here's a look at other Eid releases over the years.
In 2023, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was the Eid release. The film made around Rs 182.44 crore with its worldwide collection.
In 2022, Akshay Kumar's Runway 34 released during Eid. Sadly, the film made only Rs 75 cr approximately.
In 2019, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Bharat turned out to be massive Eid release. It made around Rs 325.58 crore at the box office.
In 2016, Sultan entertained the masses over Eid. It made more than Rs 300 crore.
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger smashed quite a few records upon its Eid release. It made around Rs 334.39 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's chemistry worked for Chennai Express. It made around Rs 227.13 crore.
The first instalment of Salman Khan's Dabangg that introduced fans to Chulbul Pandey released during Eid and made around Rs 221.14 crore.
Back in 2007, Akshay Kumar's Eid release Bhool Bhulaiyaa made around Rs 82.84 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan's Don was a massive hit as it made approximately Rs 106.34 crore.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was also an Eid release and made around Rs 136 crore. It was one of the biggest hits of 2001.
