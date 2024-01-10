Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, these two hero films set box office on fire
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
Bade Miyan Chota Miyan is the newest work of Ali Abbas Zafar which will also have a huge star cast.
We will see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles in the movie alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chillar.
The duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will surely take the Box Office by storm.
Akshay Kumar’s last major project came in the form of OMG 2 which was super hit and made around 220 crores at the Box Office.
Mission Raniganj however, the latest Akshay project didn’t do so well in theatres but the OTT release was able to make up for it.
Ram Setu was another one of his movies that made almost 100 crores at the Box Office.
He’ll be looking to reclaim his spot as one of the most profitable actors with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. 2
Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff’s War was a big blockbuster that made 475 crores at the Box Office.
Baaghi 3 also comfortably crossed the 100 crore mark as it made 137 crores at the big screen.
Baaghi 2 was an even bigger hit as it made more than 250 crores proving the movie series to be highly profitable.
Many expect Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be a hit on the big screen as well considering the big names that are going to be a part of the movie.
