Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, these two hero films set box office on fire

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024

Bade Miyan Chota Miyan is the newest work of Ali Abbas Zafar which will also have a huge star cast.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We will see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles in the movie alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chillar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will surely take the Box Office by storm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar’s last major project came in the form of OMG 2 which was super hit and made around 220 crores at the Box Office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Raniganj however, the latest Akshay project didn’t do so well in theatres but the OTT release was able to make up for it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Setu was another one of his movies that made almost 100 crores at the Box Office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He’ll be looking to reclaim his spot as one of the most profitable actors with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. 2

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff’s War was a big blockbuster that made 475 crores at the Box Office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baaghi 3 also comfortably crossed the 100 crore mark as it made 137 crores at the big screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baaghi 2 was an even bigger hit as it made more than 250 crores proving the movie series to be highly profitable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Many expect Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be a hit on the big screen as well considering the big names that are going to be a part of the movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood actors who may get married after crossing the 'marriageable age'

 

 Find Out More