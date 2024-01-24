Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan, these box office clashes cut into each other's earnings

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action movie starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.  

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is releasing around EID. 

Maidaan is a biographical sports drama film based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. 

Maidaan is also releasing around EID. 

Animal clashed with Sam Bahadur. Both movies won hearts. 

Salaar and Dunki had released around Christmas. Prabhas earned a bit more than the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.    

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om clashed with Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor movie Saawariya. 

Aamir Khan movie Lagaan and Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar clashed at the box office. 

SRK, Kajol movie Dilwale faced a tough fight from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Bajirao Mastani. 

Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil clashed with Shah Rukh Khan movie Raees. The movies were loved by the audience. 

Shah Rukh Khan movie Zero clashed with Yash starrer KGF. SRK movie tanked. 

SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's Jab Tak Hai Jaan faced Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar. 

Multistarrer Welcome got big competition from Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary movie Taare Zameen Par. 

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released on the same day. KKHH won more hearts and BMCM also won hearts.  

