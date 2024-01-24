Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan, these box office clashes cut into each other's earnings
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action movie starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is releasing around EID.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maidaan is a biographical sports drama film based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maidaan is also releasing around EID.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal clashed with Sam Bahadur. Both movies won hearts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar and Dunki had released around Christmas. Prabhas earned a bit more than the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om clashed with Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor movie Saawariya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan movie Lagaan and Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar clashed at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK, Kajol movie Dilwale faced a tough fight from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Bajirao Mastani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil clashed with Shah Rukh Khan movie Raees. The movies were loved by the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan movie Zero clashed with Yash starrer KGF. SRK movie tanked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's Jab Tak Hai Jaan faced Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Multistarrer Welcome got big competition from Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary movie Taare Zameen Par.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released on the same day. KKHH won more hearts and BMCM also won hearts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian period films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More