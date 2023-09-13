Before Bambai Meri Jaan, top 10 movies, series based on the dark side of Mumbai to watch on OTT

The best of movies and web series that will give you a glimpse into the deep, dark secrets of the city of dreams.

Aanchal Sharma

Sep 13, 2023

Bambai Meri Jaan (Amazon Prime Video)

A story set in post-independence Bombay about an honest cop and his son who chooses the path of crime.

Traffic Signal (Zee5)

A hard-hitting story about people living around a fictitious traffic signal in Mumbai.

Page 3 (MX Player)

A behind-the-scenes look at the lifestyle of A-listers in the world of cinema.

Once Upon a Time In Mumbai (Disney+ Hotstar)

Two gangsters aim to make it big in the underworld and rule Mumbai on their own terms.

Shootout at Lokhandwala (Jio Cinema)

Based on a real-life gun battle between gangsters and the Mumbai Police.

Shootout At Wadala (Jio Cinema)

An innocent student becomes a gangster after being wrongfully accused of killing a gangster.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Sony LIV)

Based on the rise and fall of Harshad Mehta- the infamous ‘Bachchan of BSE’.

Black Friday (Disney+ Hotstar)

The film retraces the events that led to the 1993 serial Bombay bomb blasts and the investigation that follows.

Haseena Parkar (Zee5)

The film is based on the life of Haseena Parkar, the sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

A Wednesday (Netflix)

A retired police officer recounts a case where a commoner informed him of a bomb scare in Mumbai.

Mumbai Diaries: 26/11 (Amazon Prime Video)

A medical drama web series based on the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

