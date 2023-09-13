Before Bambai Meri Jaan, top 10 movies, series based on the dark side of Mumbai to watch on OTT

The best of movies and web series that will give you a glimpse into the deep, dark secrets of the city of dreams.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
A story set in post-independence Bombay about an honest cop and his son who chooses the path of crime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A hard-hitting story about people living around a fictitious traffic signal in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A behind-the-scenes look at the lifestyle of A-listers in the world of cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two gangsters aim to make it big in the underworld and rule Mumbai on their own terms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on a real-life gun battle between gangsters and the Mumbai Police.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An innocent student becomes a gangster after being wrongfully accused of killing a gangster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the rise and fall of Harshad Mehta- the infamous ‘Bachchan of BSE’.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film retraces the events that led to the 1993 serial Bombay bomb blasts and the investigation that follows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is based on the life of Haseena Parkar, the sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A retired police officer recounts a case where a commoner informed him of a bomb scare in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A medical drama web series based on the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!