Before Bawaal, check director Nitesh Tiwari's best works till date

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023

Nitesh Tiwari is a director, screenwriter, and lyricist who has directed the upcoming movie Bawaal starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film is a creative imagination of Nitesh Tiwani showing a married couple story set in the backdrop of World War 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As Bawaal releases on 21st July 2023 check the director’s best works so far.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nitesh directed Aamir Khan starrer Dangal based on the real story of Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangal was highly critically acclaimed and broke several box office records earning Rs 2000 crore worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He also directed Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore which received much love and appreciation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nitesh has credits in Bareilly Ki Barfi for dialogue, screenplay, and story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He also directed and penned the story of Chillar Party which received 2 Nation Film Awards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He also penned dialogue, screenplay, and story for Nil Battey Sannata.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nitesh Tiwari has plans to make the magnum opus mythological epic Ramayana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani to Rishabh Sinha; contestants from Bihar who made news on BB

 

 Find Out More