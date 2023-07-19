Before Bawaal, check director Nitesh Tiwari's best works till date
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023
Nitesh Tiwari is a director, screenwriter, and lyricist who has directed the upcoming movie Bawaal starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.
The film is a creative imagination of Nitesh Tiwani showing a married couple story set in the backdrop of World War 2.
As Bawaal releases on 21st July 2023 check the director’s best works so far.
Nitesh directed Aamir Khan starrer Dangal based on the real story of Mahavir Singh Phogat.
Dangal was highly critically acclaimed and broke several box office records earning Rs 2000 crore worldwide.
He also directed Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore which received much love and appreciation.
Nitesh has credits in Bareilly Ki Barfi for dialogue, screenplay, and story.
He also directed and penned the story of Chillar Party which received 2 Nation Film Awards.
He also penned dialogue, screenplay, and story for Nil Battey Sannata.
Nitesh Tiwari has plans to make the magnum opus mythological epic Ramayana.
