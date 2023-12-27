Before Berlin on Netflix, top 10 spin off series to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023

Berlin starring Pedro Alonso is releasing on Netflix on December 29.

It is a spin-off of Spanish series Money Heist and revolves around the character of Berlin.

Another interesting spin-off to watch is Young Sheldon on Netflix. It is about the life of Sheldon Cooper from Big Bang Theory.

House of the Dragon on JioCinema is a prequel to Game of Thrones. It reveals what happened 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Better Call Saul is a spin-off of series Breaking Bad. It reveals all about the lawyer Saul Goodman.

Gen V on Amazon Prime Video is a spin-off of series The Boys. Gen V explores the first generation of superheroes.

Torchwood series on AppleTV is a spin-off of Doctor Who. The story revolves around a team of alien hunters.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is on JioCinema. It is the first spin-off of top web series called Law & Order.

Fear the Walking Dead on Amazon Prime Video is a spin-off of The Walking Dead. The story is about a dysfunctional family surviving during zombie apocalypse.

The Punisher on Disney+Hotstar is an intriguing spin-off of the first Marvel series called Daredevil.

Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix revolves around the new generation of the Vikings, 100 years later. The third season is releasing in 2024.

How I Met Your Father is an hilarious spin-off of How I Met Your Mother. The web series is on Disney+Hotstar.

