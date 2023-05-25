Before Bhediya OTT release, watch these 10 fantasy thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023

Bhediya release

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya is all set to release on Jio Cinema on May 26th, 2023.

Saga

Bhediya had Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Here, are the other fantasy thrillers to watch out for.

Lord of the Rings

The Lord of the Rings on Amazon Prime Video deserves a watch in one go.

Coco

Coco on Disney+Hotstar is how Miguel steps into the land of the dead and learns how his grandfather Coco was a singer.

Harry Potter Series

Harry Potter Series on Amazon Prime Video is an iconic movie.

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon on Netflix is perfect to watch.

Jumanji

Jumanji on Netflix is about a man trapped in the game trying to free himself.

Eega

Eega on Amazon Prime Video is a revenge drama.

My Dear Kuttichathan

My Dear Kuttichathan on Disney + Hotstar was the first Indian movie which was shot in 3 D format.

Tumbbad

Tumbbad on Amazon Prime Video will give you chills.

Nagina

Sridevi's Nagina on Voot is the perfect fantasy movie.

Avatar

Avatar on Apply TV does not need introduction.

