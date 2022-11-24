Watch The Conjuring on Netflix. The story is about a family who starts experiencing supernatural experiences post they move to Rhode Island farmhouse.Source: Bollywood
You can watch Rajkummar Rao's movie on JioCinema. The story is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba where men are seen living in fear of a witch named Stree.Source: Bollywood
Watch Tripti Dimri's stunning performance in Bulbbul which is streaming on Netflix. The horror story keeps getting interesting as the story moves ahead.Source: Bollywood
You can watch Anushka Sharma's supernatural drama movie on Amazon Prime Video. A man helped an abused victim named Ruksana who is tied in a hut.Source: Bollywood
You can watch this offbeat mythology drama on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about a family who makes a temple for a monster and then weird incidents take place.Source: Bollywood
The movie has been released on Netflix and is a sequel to 2007 hit movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa.Source: Bollywood
Watch Ram Gopal Varma's hit spooky drama on Amazon Prime Video. A lot of 90s kids find the movie still horrifying.Source: Bollywood
You can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video. Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea's performance was very impressive. The story is about a married pair who go to Ooty. Things turn ugly over there.Source: Bollywood
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's horror film is releasing tomorrow theatrically. The tale is about a man changing into a bhediya because of a curse.Source: Bollywood
1920 released in 2008. It is the best horror film which you can watch on Disney+ Hotstar. It has Adah Sharma and Rajneesh Duggal in lead roles.Source: Bollywood
