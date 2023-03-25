Before Bholaa, check out Ajay Devgn's box office HITs and collections, will he break own record?

Before Ajay Devgn's next movie Bholaa releases we have made a compilation of his top hits and collections which is glass breaking.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2023

Action Jackson

Ajay's movie was all about how a Bangkok-based man takes the help of a goon. The movie was a flop as the day 1 collection was Rs 10.25 crore.

Son Of Sardaar

The movie made a collection of Rs 10.72 crore on the opening day and was a hit, where the guest was considered equal to god.

Bol Bachchan

A Muslim man tries to break a lock to save a child. The movie made Rs 12.10 crore on day 1. It was a hit.

Himmatwala

The film made Rs 12.1 crore on the first day. What happens when a temple priest commits suicide and his son returns? The movie was a flop.

Baadshaho

An Indian queen asks her bodyguard to steal gold. This movie made Rs 12.60 crore on the first day and was an average film.

Tanhaji

Tanhaji Malusare needs to guard the Kondhana fort. The movie made a collection of Rs 15.10 crore on the opening day.

Drishyam 2

This gripping story was about an investigation of a family threatened by Vijay Salgaonkar of Rs 15.38 crore on the opening day.

Total Dhamaal

A group of people find about a treasure and they run to find it. The film made Rs 16.50 crore on the opening day.

Golmaal Again

Four crooks run to take shelter in a bungalow. This film made Rs 30.14 crore on the opening day.

Singham Returns

Rohit Shetty's film made Rs 32.09 crore on the first day.

