Before Bholaa, check out Ajay Devgn's box office HITs and collections, will he break own record?

Before Ajay Devgn's next movie Bholaa releases we have made a compilation of his top hits and collections which is glass breaking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2023
Ajay's movie was all about how a Bangkok-based man takes the help of a goon. The movie was a flop as the day 1 collection was Rs 10.25 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie made a collection of Rs 10.72 crore on the opening day and was a hit, where the guest was considered equal to god.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Muslim man tries to break a lock to save a child. The movie made Rs 12.10 crore on day 1. It was a hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film made Rs 12.1 crore on the first day. What happens when a temple priest commits suicide and his son returns? The movie was a flop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An Indian queen asks her bodyguard to steal gold. This movie made Rs 12.60 crore on the first day and was an average film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tanhaji Malusare needs to guard the Kondhana fort. The movie made a collection of Rs 15.10 crore on the opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This gripping story was about an investigation of a family threatened by Vijay Salgaonkar of Rs 15.38 crore on the opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A group of people find about a treasure and they run to find it. The film made Rs 16.50 crore on the opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Four crooks run to take shelter in a bungalow. This film made Rs 30.14 crore on the opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Shetty's film made Rs 32.09 crore on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!