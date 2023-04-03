Before Bholaa, these Top 10 Ajay Devgn films failed to create magic at the box office

Let's check out Ajay Devgn's films that couldn't create the same magic as his HITS. Not every film will have the same fate or get the same response. Some films don't make it to the level one would have imagined.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2023
Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa was released on Thursday. The film took a decent opening and has till now minted Rs 44.28 crores (4 days weekend). It's a healthy total but BO trackers would argue about Ajay doing well in previous films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thank God is a fantasy drama movie which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Rakulpreet Singh in the lead. The film didn't do so well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Runway 34 received positive reviews but underperformed at the BO.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In AJ, Ajay played a double role. However, the film couldn't click with the masses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Satyagraha, a political drama, didn't create fireworks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Himmatwala is an action-comedy film co-starring Tamannaah, but the movie didn't do well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tezz is another movie starring Ajay which didn't do so well at the BO.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rascals is a comedy which had a good opening but then went downhill.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn attempted live-action animation film but it didn't click with the audience much.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aakrosh was a multi-starrer which didn't perform so well either.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
London Dreams also starred Salman Khan. The film didn't meet the expectations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!