Before Bholaa, these Top 10 Ajay Devgn films failed to create magic at the box office

Let's check out Ajay Devgn's films that couldn't create the same magic as his HITS. Not every film will have the same fate or get the same response. Some films don't make it to the level one would have imagined. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2023

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa was released on Thursday. The film took a decent opening and has till now minted Rs 44.28 crores (4 days weekend). It's a healthy total but BO trackers would argue about Ajay doing well in previous films.  

Thank God 

Thank God is a fantasy drama movie which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Rakulpreet Singh in the lead. The film didn't do so well.  

Runway 34

Runway 34 received positive reviews but underperformed at the BO. 

Action Jackson

In AJ, Ajay played a double role. However, the film couldn't click with the masses. 

Satyagraha

Satyagraha, a political drama, didn't create fireworks. 

Himmatwala

Himmatwala is an action-comedy film co-starring Tamannaah, but the movie didn't do well.  

Tezz

Tezz is another movie starring Ajay which didn't do so well at the BO.

Rascals

Rascals is a comedy which had a good opening but then went downhill.

Toonpur Ka Superhero

Ajay Devgn attempted live-action animation film but it didn't click with the audience much.  

Aakrosh

Aakrosh was a multi-starrer which didn't perform so well either. 

London Dreams 

London Dreams also starred Salman Khan. The film didn't meet the expectations. 

