Before Bigg Boss 17, celebs who accused Salman Khan show of being biased and unfair

Is Bigg Boss really biased? Here's what celebs have said.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Gautam Vig had said in an interview that Bigg Boss 16 was all about ‘chamcha giri’ and ‘groupism’.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During the controversy around Sumbul and her father, Kushal Tandon had tweeted that ‘Bigg Boss is a joke’Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress felt extremely low after being part of the show and accepted that it was a bad experience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The TV diva, who was the Top 3 contestant, openly claimed that Bigg Boss was biased towards Sajid Khan and his groups.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A participant in Bigg Boss 16, Archana alleged that the show was biased towards Shiv Thakre.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The winner of Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar Khan had supported Ankit Gupta in BB16 while accusing the show of being biased.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The winner of Big Boss 6, Urvashi Dholakia, had called Bigg Boss 16 ‘kya bakwas hai’.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vishal Kotian from Bigg Boss 13, also felt that the show was biased towards Sajid Khan and his gang.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Umar Riaz called the show unfair after Archana returned after a violent episode while he was evicted for the same reasons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
