Before Bigg Boss 17, celebs who accused Salman Khan show of being biased and unfair

Is Bigg Boss really biased? Here's what celebs have said.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Gautam Vig

Gautam Vig had said in an interview that Bigg Boss 16 was all about ‘chamcha giri’ and ‘groupism’.

Kushal Tandon

During the controversy around Sumbul and her father, Kushal Tandon had tweeted that ‘Bigg Boss is a joke’

Soundarya Sharma

The actress felt extremely low after being part of the show and accepted that it was a bad experience.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhry

The TV diva, who was the Top 3 contestant, openly claimed that Bigg Boss was biased towards Sajid Khan and his groups.

Archana Gautam

A participant in Bigg Boss 16, Archana alleged that the show was biased towards Shiv Thakre.

Gauahar Khan

The winner of Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar Khan had supported Ankit Gupta in BB16 while accusing the show of being biased.

Urvashi Dholakia

The winner of Big Boss 6, Urvashi Dholakia, had called Bigg Boss 16 ‘kya bakwas hai’.

Vishal Kotian

Vishal Kotian from Bigg Boss 13, also felt that the show was biased towards Sajid Khan and his gang.

Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz called the show unfair after Archana returned after a violent episode while he was evicted for the same reasons.

