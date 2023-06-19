Before BBOTT2's Pooja Bhatt, 8 celebs battled alcoholism 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023

Kapil Sharma recalls consuming a bottle. After his mother broke down, he kicked the habit. 

Veteran actor Dharmendra admitted to being an alcoholic in 2012. But he soon overcame his habit. 

Sanjay Dutt would use alcohol as a mouthwash. He was also into drugs but later kicked off the habit.  

Fardeen Khan was arrested for possession of drugs in 2001. He joined rehab to recover. 

Ranbir Kapoor was into drinking and drugs too. He said he does not have a drinking problem.

Ranbir confessed that once he starts drinking, he does not stop. However, he does not drink when working. 

Honey Singh confessed to being bipolar and alcoholic.

Bigg Boss OTT 2's Pooja Bhatt opened up on her battle with alcoholism inside the house.

The actress shared that she had to quit before she drank herself to her grave. 

Prateik reveals it was in 2016-2017 when he went clean of alcohol and drugs for months in a row. 

Manisha Koirala confessed that alcohol did not just ruin her body but also her career. 

