Before Bobby Deol as Udhiran in Kanguva, Top Bollywood actors who played dreaded villains in South Indian films

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024

Bobby Deol is all set to play the dreaded villain Udhiran in Kanguva starring Suriya in the lead. His look was unveiled by the makers.

Before him, Sanjay Dutt played the fierce Viking inspired villain in KGF 3.

Saif Ali Khan is all set to be a villain in Jr NTR's Devara. Earlier, he was seen as Raavan in Adipurush.

Vivek Oberoi played villain in Lucifer. It had Mohanlal in the lead role.

Arjun Rampal forayed into South films with Bhagavanth Kesari. He played the antagonist who was mighty powerful.

Sonu Sood played Pasupathi in Arundhati. His villainous avatar sent chills down the spine.

In Rajinikanth's 2.0, it was Akshay Kumar who became the villain. He played a bird-man like villain.

Jackie Shroff has also made his presence felt in South Indian movies. He played villain Singha Perumal in Aaranya Kaandam.

In Kaththi, Neil Nitin Mukesh played a powerful villain. It starred Thalapathy Vijay in dual role.

Nana Patekar turned villain in Kaala starring Rajinikanth. His performance was much appreciated.

