Before Bobby Deol, Top 10 Bollywood stars who won hearts in South Indian movies

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024

Bobby Deol will soon be seen as the main antagonist in Kanguva. After Animal, all eyes are on this one.

But before we witness Lord Bobby, here are other Hindi film stars who have made a mark in South movies.

Alia Bhatt started her career in South Indian movies with RRR which was a blockbuster hit.

Sanjay Dutt nailed the role of a villain Adheera in KGF 2.

Ananya Panday was seen in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Deepika Padukone made her debut in South movies with Kochadaiiyaan and will be soon seen in Kalki 2898 AD again.

Ajay Devgn was also a part of the blockbuster movie RRR.

Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan was a part of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and will soon be seen Kalki 2898 AD and Vettaiyan.

Saif Ali Khan was seen in the movie Adipurush which was also primarily a South Indian Movie.

Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in her first South Indian movie Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupati. 2

Disha Patani is also one of the actors who is about to make a debut in South Indian movies with Kalki 2898 AD and Kanguva.

