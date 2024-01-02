Before Bobby Deol, Top 10 Bollywood stars who won hearts in South Indian movies
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024
Bobby Deol will soon be seen as the main antagonist in Kanguva. After Animal, all eyes are on this one.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But before we witness Lord Bobby, here are other Hindi film stars who have made a mark in South movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt started her career in South Indian movies with RRR which was a blockbuster hit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt nailed the role of a villain Adheera in KGF 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday was seen in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone made her debut in South movies with Kochadaiiyaan and will be soon seen in Kalki 2898 AD again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn was also a part of the blockbuster movie RRR.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan was a part of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and will soon be seen Kalki 2898 AD and Vettaiyan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan was seen in the movie Adipurush which was also primarily a South Indian Movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in her first South Indian movie Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupati. 2
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patani is also one of the actors who is about to make a debut in South Indian movies with Kalki 2898 AD and Kanguva.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Japan earthquake: Top 5 Indian movies shot in the land of the rising sun
Find Out More