Alia Bhatt movies with Dharma Productions

Brahmastra has recorded one of the best advance bookings ever for a Bollywood movie. Before the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer hopefully strikes gold at the box office, check out the collections and verdicts of the latter’s nine erstwhile movies with Dharma Productions…

Before Brahmastra: Student of the Year

Alia Bhatt’s Student of the Year collected ₹70 crore nett at the box office. It was a semit-hit.

Before Brahmastra: 2 States

Alia Bhatt’s 2 States collected ₹102.13 crore nett at box office. It was a superhit.

Before Brahmastra: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania collected ₹76.81 crore nett at box office. It was a hit.

Before Brahmastra: Shaandaar

Alia Bhatt’s Shaandaar collected ₹43.13 crore nett at the box office. It was a flop.

Before Brahmastra: Kapoor & Sons

Alia Bhatt’s Kapoor & Sons collected ₹73.29 crore nett at the box office. It was a hit.

Before Brahmastra: Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt’s Dear Zindagi collected ₹68.16 crore nett at the box office. It was a semit-hit.

Before Brahmastra: Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania collected ₹116.68 crore nett at the box office. It was a superhit.

Before Brahmastra: Raazi

Alia Bhatt’s Raazi collected ₹123.84 crore nett at the box office. It was a blockbuster.

Before Brahmastra: Kalank

Alia Bhatt’s Kalank collected ₹80.35 crore nett at the box office. It was a flop.

