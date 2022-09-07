Brahmastra has recorded one of the best advance bookings ever for a Bollywood movie. Before the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer hopefully strikes gold at the box office, check out the collections and verdicts of the latter’s nine erstwhile movies with Dharma Productions…Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt’s Student of the Year collected ₹70 crore nett at the box office. It was a semit-hit.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt’s 2 States collected ₹102.13 crore nett at box office. It was a superhit.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania collected ₹76.81 crore nett at box office. It was a hit.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt’s Shaandaar collected ₹43.13 crore nett at the box office. It was a flop.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt’s Kapoor & Sons collected ₹73.29 crore nett at the box office. It was a hit.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt’s Dear Zindagi collected ₹68.16 crore nett at the box office. It was a semit-hit.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania collected ₹116.68 crore nett at the box office. It was a superhit.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt’s Raazi collected ₹123.84 crore nett at the box office. It was a blockbuster.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt’s Kalank collected ₹80.35 crore nett at the box office. It was a flop.Source: Bollywood
