Before Chandramukhi 2 on OTT, watch these horror comedies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Want spooky yet entertaining time? Watch these horror comedies on OTT.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Rajkummar-Shraddha's film Stree

This one has to be on the list. Stree on JioCinema will spook you as well as leave you laughing hard.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

All those who have watched the film will never forget Rooh Baba. The film is on Netflix.

Akshay Kumar's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The film on Disney Plus Hotstar is a laugh riot.

Janhvi Kapoor's film Roohi

Imagine a hot ghost? Roohi is all that added with tons of comedy. It is on JioCinema.

Amitabh Bachchan's film Bhootnath Returns

Amitabh Bachchan as a ghost taking on a corrupt politician is adorable. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Saif and Arjun's film Bhoot Police

Saif and Arjun as ghost hunters are entertaining to watch. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Tamannaah Bhatia's film Devi

The film on Zee5 is about a man whose wife has been possessed and he tries to save her.

Tamannaah Bhatia's film Petromax

Another horror comedy that is worth watch for full-on entertainment is Petromax. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Akshay Kumar's Laxmii

Horror, comedy and Akshay Kumar - It's a perfect combo. In the film, Akshay's character is possessed by a spirit of a transgender. It's on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Vijay and Taapsee's film Annabelle Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu's horror comedy is on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Chandramukhi 2 next

Kangana Ranaut's latest horror comedy Chandramukhi 2 is going to make it to OTT soon.

Where to watch?

It is reported that the film will release on Netflix. It is expected to release in mid-November.

