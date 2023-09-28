Before Chandramukhi 2, Top 10 Indian horror comedy films to watch on OTT

While you watch Chandramukhi 2 in theatres, catch these horror comedies on OTT.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Stree (Jio Cinema)

A man must unravel the mystery behind the spirit of a woman who attacks men during festival nights.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Netflix)

A spirit awakens to haunt a mansion after 18 years.

Kanchana 3 (Zee5)

A young man who is scared of ghosts gets possessed by a vengeful spirit with a sinister past.

Roohi (Jio Cinema)

Two kidnappers realize that the girl they abducted is haunted by a demonic spirit.

Phone Bhoot (Amazon Prime Video)

Two young men begin a business to capture ghosts.

DD Returns (Zee5)

A group of friends hide a bag full of jewels in a haunted house and return home with a spirit.

Bhediya (Jio Cinema)

A man turns into a wolf after being bitten by one in the forest.

Bhoot Police (Disney+ Hotstar)

Two ghost hunters arrive in a remote village to hunt down demonic spirits.

Golmaal Again (Disney+ Hotstar)

Five childhood friends return to their orphanage but are haunted by the spirit of their friend.

Laxmii (Disney+ Hotstar)

A man gets possessed by the spirit of a vengeful transgender.

