Before Chandramukhi 2, Top 10 Indian horror comedy films to watch on OTT

While you watch Chandramukhi 2 in theatres, catch these horror comedies on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
A man must unravel the mystery behind the spirit of a woman who attacks men during festival nights.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A spirit awakens to haunt a mansion after 18 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A young man who is scared of ghosts gets possessed by a vengeful spirit with a sinister past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two kidnappers realize that the girl they abducted is haunted by a demonic spirit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two young men begin a business to capture ghosts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A group of friends hide a bag full of jewels in a haunted house and return home with a spirit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man turns into a wolf after being bitten by one in the forest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Two ghost hunters arrive in a remote village to hunt down demonic spirits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Five childhood friends return to their orphanage but are haunted by the spirit of their friend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man gets possessed by the spirit of a vengeful transgender.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
