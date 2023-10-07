Before Chandramukhi 2, Top 10 Indian horror comedy movies to watch on OTT

Check these top 10 horror comedy movies for a great dose of chills, thrills and laughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
Kangana Ranaut's latest film in enthralling audience in theatres and will be on OTT soon. But before that, catch these horror comedies.
Starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma watch this horror comedy with a social message on Netflix.
The movie was shot in the small town of Chanderi, MP. This movie is all about a woman who comes after men at night. Watch it on Netflix.
The movie, starring Diana Khan, Surendra Pal Singh, and Zubair Khan, tells the story of a newly married couple who are going out for their honeymoon and are stuck in trouble. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Laxmii Movie is the remake of the classic Tamil film Kanchana, with the top stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Phillauri revolves around a man who marries a tree, which is also home of a spirit, to get rid of his manglik dosh. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Bhool Bhulaiya 2, stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, along with Tabu, and has a twisted plot. Watch it on Netflix.
A simple story of how a spirit gets together with its childhood friends ro get justice. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Bhool Bhulaiya is one of the best Hindi horror comedies starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
The horror comedy movie Nanu ki Jaanu revolves around a sharp-minded property dealer who meets a ghost. Watch it on Zee 5.
Amitabh Bachchan plays the main lead in the movie of a ghost who returns to earth to take revenge. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
